News Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
Night attack on Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours: houses and railway were damaged

Russians attack with shaheeds on the evening of March 11

On the night of August 30, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region once again, with the alert lasting almost 10 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No critical infrastructure facilities were hit," the statement said.

The consequences of the attack are recorded in three districts of the region:

  • In Bucha, two private houses were damaged.
  • In Fastiv, a railway power line was damaged. Train traffic has already been restored.
  • In the Obukhiv district, a private house and farm buildings were damaged.

Operational groups continue to record and eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

"Thank you to our hunters from the Clean Sky project. Last night, they intercepted more than forty enemy drones. Keep up the good work," Kalashnik said.

Read more: Air defense forces engage Russian drones over Kyiv region

Kyyivska region (711) shoot out (14559) Buchanskyy district (41) Obukhivskyy district (14) Fastivskyy district (26)
