Air defense forces engage Russian drones over Kyiv region

On the evening of August 29, Russian attack drones were spotted in the airspace over Kyiv region. Ukrainian air defense forces engaged the targets.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Kyiv region! UAVs detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your safety," the statement said.

Residents of the region were urged to maintain information silence — not to film or post the work of Ukrainian defenders online.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of August 29, Russian forces launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

