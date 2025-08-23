Debris from enemy drone fell near high-rise building in Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv (updated). PHOTOS

A Russian drone has crashed on the road in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell on the road in the Solomianskyi district. There is no fire. Emergency services are on their way," he said in a statement.

Also read: Air defence system eliminated 36 enemy UAVs out of 49, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, it was reported that air defence forces were operating in the capital.

Later, the National Police in Kyiv said that the wreckage of the drone fell near a multi-storey residential building, with no damage or injuries.

The crash site has been temporarily cordoned off for investigative purposes. Explosives experts and the investigative team of the territorial unit are documenting the incident and removing the remains.









