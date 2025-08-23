ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Air defense eliminated 36 enemy UAVs out of 49 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 23, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones. The launches were recorded from Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, east, and center of the country.

Thirteen UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

