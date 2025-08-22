ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10808 visitors online
News Photo Situation at front
3 343 28

Enemy Orlan drones became carriers of FPV drones. PHOTO

Air defense units of Ukraine’s 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade have shot down a Russian Orlan UAV that was carrying two FPV drones under its wings.

This was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET reports.

"Before this, the pilots of the pursuit platoon had already shot down dozens of enemy reconnaissance drones, Orlan, Zala and Supercam, but it was the first time they managed to destroy the ‘mother ship’," the journalist reported.

Orlan carrier drone

Carrier UAVs are used to deliver and launch smaller strike drones over long distances.

Read more: 577 enemy targets out of 614 were eliminated - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

drone (1941) drones (2701) Andrii Tsapliienko (11)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 