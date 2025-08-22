Enemy Orlan drones became carriers of FPV drones. PHOTO

Air defense units of Ukraine’s 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade have shot down a Russian Orlan UAV that was carrying two FPV drones under its wings.

This was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET reports.

"Before this, the pilots of the pursuit platoon had already shot down dozens of enemy reconnaissance drones, Orlan, Zala and Supercam, but it was the first time they managed to destroy the ‘mother ship’," the journalist reported.

Carrier UAVs are used to deliver and launch smaller strike drones over long distances.

Read more: 577 enemy targets out of 614 were eliminated - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS