3 343 28
Enemy Orlan drones became carriers of FPV drones. PHOTO
Air defense units of Ukraine’s 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade have shot down a Russian Orlan UAV that was carrying two FPV drones under its wings.
This was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET reports.
"Before this, the pilots of the pursuit platoon had already shot down dozens of enemy reconnaissance drones, Orlan, Zala and Supercam, but it was the first time they managed to destroy the ‘mother ship’," the journalist reported.
Carrier UAVs are used to deliver and launch smaller strike drones over long distances.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password