577 enemy targets out of 614 were eliminated - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 21, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 574 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones, four Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, and an unidentified missile from Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 577 air targets:

546 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of drone simulators;

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Missiles and strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, with debris falling at three locations.

