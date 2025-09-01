ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Russians launched over 1,800 drones on Kherson region in week, air defence forces destroyed 95%, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of drones in the Kherson region

From 25 to 31 August 2025, Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 95% of the drones used by the occupiers to attack the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, in total, the Russian army used 1,805 FPV drones and "drops" during the week, 509 of which were within the Kherson community.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 1,728 UAVs, including 496 over the Kherson community.

