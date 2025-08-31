Consequences of Russian Federation’s morning attack on Kherson: medical and educational institutions, administrative building and high-rise building were damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of Sunday, 31 August, Russian troops shelled the central part of Kherson, causing casualties and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, enemy shells damaged a medical and educational institution, an administrative building, and a residential building. Specialists of Kherson State Emergency Service and Parks of Kherson are already working at the site. They are carrying out priority repairs in the buildings.



He added that there are currently six victims. All of them have been provided with the necessary assistance.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the UMA Oleksandr Prokudin

