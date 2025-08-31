Russians shell medical facility in Kherson: six civilians wounded

Around 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled a medical facility in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the attack, the first casualty was a 54-year-old man with shrapnel wounds to the abdomen. He is currently receiving medical care. Later, the number of injured rose to six.

Men aged 36, 47, and 57 were hospitalized with blast and head injuries, as well as concussions. One of them sustained a shrapnel wound to the head and an injured shoulder. Two others, aged 63 and 69, received assistance on site and refused hospitalization.

