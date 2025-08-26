ENG
Russian drone attack on Kherson leaves man injured

Man injured in drone attack in Kherson city

At around noon on August 26, in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District, Russian troops attacked a man using a drone.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Kherson City Military Administration.

The 50-year-old victim sustained blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to his right forearm and is currently undergoing further examination.

