Russian drone attack on Kherson leaves man injured

At around noon on August 26, in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District, Russian troops attacked a man using a drone.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Kherson City Military Administration.

The 50-year-old victim sustained blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to his right forearm and is currently undergoing further examination.

See more: Ruscists struck fire station in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS