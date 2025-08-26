246 1
Russian drone attack on Kherson leaves man injured
At around noon on August 26, in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District, Russian troops attacked a man using a drone.
Censor.NET reported this, citing the Kherson City Military Administration.
The 50-year-old victim sustained blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to his right forearm and is currently undergoing further examination.
