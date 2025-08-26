Ruscists struck fire station in Kostiantynivka. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked a fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
"The blast wave damaged the garage door, the roof, smashed windows, destroyed protective plates on the windows and damaged the doors. The fire truck was also damaged," the statement said.
No personnel were injured in the Russian shelling.
