News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times during day, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

On 25 August, the enemy carried out almost 40 attacks on settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

He noted that the enemy actively used FPV drones and artillery against Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske communities of the district. Two private houses were damaged, as well as the same number of outbuildings.

Russian troops shelled Malomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district with MRLS. Four private houses, several outbuildings, a summer kitchen, and two cars were damaged. Two trucks were damaged in the Mezheva community as a result of a UAV attack. One of them caught fire. A petrol station on the territory of the Sloviansk community was also damaged.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol region

"The aggressor also hit the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone," said the head of the RMA.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol region

