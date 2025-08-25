Day in Donetsk region: 8 settlements under fire. One killed and three injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled towns and villages with artillery, aerial bombs, MLRS and drones. One civilian was killed and three others were injured. Kostiantynivka, Drobysheve and Pokrovsk suffered the most damage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 24 August, at around 07.30 am, the Russian army shelled the central part of Pokrovsk, damaging a multi-storey building. Several residential apartments caught fire as a result of the attack. No casualties were reported.

In Bilozerske, a Geran-2 drone damaged a private house.

Kramatorsk district

Russians attacked Drobysheve with Smerch and Uragan MLRS, as well as an FPV drone, killing a civilian, damaging 5 private houses, three outbuildings, and three civilian cars.

In Shchurove, a two-storey building, 4 cars and a recreation centre were damaged. In Sloviansk, 3 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings and 2 cars were damaged. A house was damaged in Druzhkivka.

Two people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, which was attacked by the enemy with six KAB-250 bombs and artillery. Three apartment blocks and a private house, an educational institution, an administrative building and 4 garages were damaged.

A private house was destroyed in Novoselivka, Lyman territorial community, as a result of enemy FPV drones.

In addition, last night Russian troops shelled Iverske in Novodonetsk territorial community, injuring a civilian and damaging a private house. Sloviansk also came under attack - 2 private houses are currently known to be damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.

