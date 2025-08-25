Enemy attacked Kushuhum community in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: infrastructure damaged

On the morning of 25 August, Russian invaders attacked the Kushuhum community in the Zaporizhzhia region. Information about the victims is being clarified.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy struck the Kushuhum community. Preliminary, with KABs," the report said.

The shelling damaged houses, power lines, and gas supply lines.

Regarding the casualties, Fedorov noted that the information is currently being clarified.

