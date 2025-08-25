ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11344 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
340 0

Day in Zaporizhzhia: 500 strikes on 13 settlements

Consequences of shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the Russian invaders attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS, aviation, artillery, and various types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out four air strikes on Bilohiria, Poltavka, and Chervonyi. In addition:

  • Three MLRS strikes hit Plavni and Mala Tokmachka.
  • 327 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
  • 166 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"We have received 19 reports of damage to houses and farm buildings. No civilians have been affected," said Fedorov.

Read more: Russian forces attack community in Zaporizhzhia region: school on fire, homes damaged

Author: 

shoot out (14484) Zaporizka region (1413)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 