Day in Zaporizhzhia: 500 strikes on 13 settlements

Over the past day, the Russian invaders attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS, aviation, artillery, and various types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out four air strikes on Bilohiria, Poltavka, and Chervonyi. In addition:

Three MLRS strikes hit Plavni and Mala Tokmachka.

327 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

166 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"We have received 19 reports of damage to houses and farm buildings. No civilians have been affected," said Fedorov.

