News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Russian forces attack community in Zaporizhzhia region: school on fire, homes damaged

Russian forces strike Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia region

On August 21, Russian forces struck the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the attack set a school building on fire and damaged residential houses.

According to preliminary reports, no people were injured.

