Russians kill one and wound 18 in Kherson region during day

On August 21, 2025, Russian forces continued shelling settlements in Kherson region with artillery and drones, leaving casualties in their wake.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

As of 5:00 p.m., one person was confirmed killed and 18 wounded.

Occupiers struck Kherson several times, hitting residential areas. Around ten apartment buildings were damaged. One civilian man was killed, and 17 others — including three police officers — sustained injuries of varying severity. People were wounded both on the streets and inside their homes.

Near the village of Molodizhne, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone, hitting close to an ambulance. A paramedic from the crew was injured.

In addition to residential buildings, shelling also damaged a store, a financial institution, a medical facility, as well as both official and private vehicles.