"Last night, Russian army set one of its insane anti-records" - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the night shelling by Russians. The occupiers hit civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

The Ukrainian president announced this on Telegram.

"Last night, the Russian army set one of its crazy anti-records. They used several cruise missiles against an American company in Zakarpattia. It was an ordinary civilian enterprise, an American investment. They produced such common household items as coffee machines. And this is also a target for the Russians. It's very telling. Now the fire is still being extinguished at the enterprise. As of now, we know about 15 people who were injured in the attack. All of them have been provided with the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy wrote.

Rescuers are also working in many other regions, from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. In total, 574 attack UAVs and 40 missiles were used against Ukraine overnight. Most of them were shot down.

"And the Russians struck this blow as if nothing was changing at all. As if there are no efforts of the world to stop this war. We need a reaction to this. There is still no signal from Moscow that they are really going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war. We need pressure. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs," the President concluded.

