UN: Number of civilian deaths in Ukraine hits record in July: 286 killed

During the first seven months of 2025, the number of civilian casualties increased by 48% compared to the same period last year.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, citing UN data, Censor.NET writes.

Read more: 12% of shelters in Kyiv are used for other purposes or do not actually exist, - Ombudsman’s Office

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, July was the deadliest month for civilians in the past three years: 286 people were killed and another 1,388 wounded.

"These figures speak for themselves: Russia is deliberately violating every possible norm of international law. As Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, I systematically inform the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the OSCE, and the Council of Europe about these crimes. The aggressor can only be stopped by consolidating the efforts of the international community and ensuring inevitable justice for every act of terror. We must act together to protect human lives," Lubinets stated.

Read more: UN: Ukraine civilian casualties rise 50% in 2025 due to Russian ballistic strikes