UN: Ukraine civilian casualties rise 50% in 2025 due to Russian ballistic strikes

In the first five months of 2025, the number of killed and injured in Ukraine due to Russian attacks increased by one and a half times compared to the same period in 2024.

This information comes from the report of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights Compliance in Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET citing Der Standard.

Mission head Danielle Bell noted that Russian attacks have become deadlier due to the use of ballistic missiles in densely populated areas.

"These missiles cause predictable and widespread harm to the civilian population, as evidenced by recent attacks," she emphasized.

Particular concern was raised over the strikes on June 23 against a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and on June 24 in Dnipro. Both attacks occurred during the day, which Bell said indicates Russia’s intent to inflict maximum damage on civilians.

At least 24 people were killed and over 300 injured as a result of these strikes. UN Mission representatives found no signs of military presence at the lyceum during their inspection of the attack site.

The report stresses that strikes on schools, residential buildings, or medical facilities may be classified as war crimes under international law.

