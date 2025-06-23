Russian forces strike Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistic missiles: educational institution destroyed, 3 killed, 14 injured (updated). PHOTOS

On June 23, 2025, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to Kiper, the Russians destroyed a local educational facility.

"There may be adults from the teaching staff trapped under the rubble. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not present in the building," the statement reads.

Response and search operations are already underway.

Updated information

Kiper later reported that two people were killed in a Russian strike in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

At least twelve people have been reported injured. Three of the victims are in serious condition. The rest of the wounded, including two teenagers, are in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Update

At 6:36 p.m., the State Emergency Service (SES) reported: "2 killed and at least 14 injured — these are the consequences of the enemy attack on the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region. Among the injured are two teenagers who were passing by at the moment of the strike. K9 units and SES psychologists are working on-site.

Information regarding people trapped under the rubble is being clarified. Updates are ongoing."

Updated at 9:55 p.m.

"The number of people killed in the missile attack has increased to 3. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman died in the hospital," reported Odesa regional prosecutor's office.







