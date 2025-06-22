ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region
Enemy attacked south of Odesa region at night: fire broke out at ambulance station. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 June, Russian invaders attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region with drones. The attack damaged a healthcare facility and administrative buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Last night the enemy attacked the south of the Odesa region. Fires broke out at the site of the hits, buildings on the territory of the ambulance station, a garage, and a car in it were burning, and a nearby residential building was also on fire.

Rescuers and the local fire brigade extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement said.

Attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
