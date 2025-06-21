Russians strike Sumy community and Sumy: factory and high-rise building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 21 June, Russian troops attacked Kovpakivka district of Sumy community and later struck Sumy.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, around 17:30, the enemy struck at civilian infrastructure in Kovpakivka district of Sumy community.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with a Lancet.

It is noted that the shelling damaged the premises of one of the enterprises. There were no casualties. A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, and the aftermath is being eliminated.

In addition, an hour later, the enemy attacked Sumy again. The second attack was on the residential sector.

Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries. The consequences are being investigated.

Later it became known that the roof and about 20 windows in a high-rise building in Sumy were damaged as a result of an enemy attack

"A UAV hit a residential building on the territory of the Sumy community. All relevant services are working at the scene. Residents are being provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.



