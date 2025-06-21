Russian forces launch air strikes on Donetsk region: at least seven civilians wounded. PHOTOS

At least 7 people were wounded in today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians dropped four bombs on Semenivka in the Kramatorsk community, injuring three people and damaging 28 private houses and two cars.

Bilokuzmynivka in the Kostiantynivka district also came under airstrike, with one person wounded and 6 houses damaged.

Illinivka came under shelling - a person was wounded and a house was damaged.

See more: Dangerous cluster munitions were found in Poltava region after night attack by Russia. PHOTO







Two more people were wounded as a result of an FPV drone strike on Pokrovsk.