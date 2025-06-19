UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Russian strikes against Ukraine on 20 June – Sybiha

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the evening of Friday, 20 June, in response to the latest wave of terror and brutal attacks by Russia against Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"I thank Guyana’s presidency and other partners for supporting Ukraine’s request. We expect Security Council members to take a principled stance on Russia’s strikes, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties. We demand clear signals on the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and to strengthen Ukraine, including through additional air defense capabilities," Sybiha stated.

He also reminded that it has been 100 days since Ukraine accepted the U.S. proposal for a full ceasefire — a step that could have paved the way toward a genuine peace process.

Read more: UN mission: Russia’s nighttime strike on Kyiv is likely deadliest attack in almost year

"Unfortunately, Moscow continues to reject this proposal and intensifies its terror against the civilian population. Only pressure can force Russia to choose peace over war. Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a serious threat to global stability," the minister emphasized.

Sybiha added that the security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region is directly interconnected, as the regimes in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are working together to undermine international peace and security.

Read more: Number of victims of Russian shelling in Ukraine in 5 months of the year is 50% higher than in 2024, - UN Monitoring Mission

"We must remain united and work together to counter these threats," the minister urged.

As reported earlier, Ukraine submitted a request for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the latest Russian shelling.