Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting due to escalation of missile terror by Russia

Ukraine has sent a request to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the latest Russian shelling.

"I have just signed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council with a request to convene a meeting of the Security Council as soon as possible in connection with the escalation of Russia's missile terror against civilians in Ukraine," said Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN.

The diplomat noted that last night alone, a massive Russian attack claimed the lives of many Kyiv residents, more than a hundred were wounded, and residential buildings were again completely destroyed. "We are not just dealing with war crimes against civilians, which the Moscow regime commits every day and night. These are crimes against humanity that require not only condemnation, but also a strong reaction and practical actions by the international community, especially the UN Security Council," Melnyk said.

The representative of Ukraine added that on Tuesday he will meet with the President of the Security Council, Ambassador Carolyn Rodriguez-Birkett of Guyana to the UN, to discuss in detail further steps in accordance with the UN Charter.

"I hope the members of the Security Council will give a tough response to Russia's criminal actions. It is time to put an end to the Kremlin's impunity," Melnyk said.