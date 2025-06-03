Latvia elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council for the first time

Latvia has been elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term, receiving 178 votes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Delfi.

To become a non-permanent member, Latvia needed to secure a two-thirds majority vote from UN member states. Latvia was the sole candidate from the Eastern European group. Until January 31, it had been competing with Montenegro, which later withdrew its candidacy.

Upon election, Latvia committed to promoting cooperation between UN member states, regional organizations, and civil society to strengthen resilience, foster sustainable peace and security, and advance sustainable development.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa noted that this will be the first time Latvia serves as a member of the UN Security Council.

It was also emphasized that Latvia considers conflict prevention, protection of civilians during armed conflicts, and peaceful dispute resolution to be core UN priorities — particularly through mediation and peacekeeping efforts.

