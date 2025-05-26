In coming days, it will become clear whether US changes its policy towards Russia - Latvian Ambassador to NATO Riekstiņš

The United States may adjust its policy towards the aggressor state of Russia. The coming days may be decisive in this matter.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, this was stated by Latvian Ambassador to NATO Māris Riekstiņš.

He explained that Russian air strikes on Ukraine, which had become more frequent in recent days, proved that: Russia, unlike Ukraine, was not ready for a ceasefire. According to the diplomat, this realisation did not come as a surprise to Latvian politicians.

Russia's strikes confirm that the international community needs to increase political, financial and military support for Ukraine, while strengthening sanctions against Russia. According to Riekstiņš, it is clear that only Russia's inability to succeed on the front line can force it to sit down at the negotiating table and ultimately reach solutions acceptable to both sides.

The Latvian ambassador to NATO recalled that Trump had been trying to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table from the very beginning of his term in office, but this failed due to Russia's actual negative reaction. So now the US administration may be forced to adjust its policy towards the aggressor country.

"So I think that the next few days may be crucial to see what these adjustments [in US policy towards Russia] will be. Personally, I can assume that, obviously, a change must follow, because, as I said, Russia is ignoring efforts to end this conflict, aggression and killing of people through negotiations - demonstrating this in a clear and brutal way, showing that they are simply not interested in this scenario," Riekstiņš said.

