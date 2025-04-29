Latvia has transferred 1,500 drones to Ukraine as part of international coalition, - Defence Minister Sprūds. PHOTO
Latvia has sent 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of an international drone coalition.
This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Latvia Andris Sprūds, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the combat drones were manufactured by two Latvian companies, which are to supply a total of 12,000 drones for the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the first half of 2025. This is the second batch of drones: the previous one, of the same quantity, was delivered in early April.
