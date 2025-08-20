12% of shelters in Kyiv are used for other purposes or do not actually exist, - Ombudsman’s Office

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office conducted more than 50 monitoring visits in all districts of the capital to assess the condition of shelters. Most of them are accessible and comply with sanitary and safety requirements. However, there are shelters with significant shortcomings.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office have been checking the condition of shelters throughout Ukraine since July. Experts also visited shelters in the capital. The audit found that most shelters are adequately equipped with lighting, seating, drinking and technical water, and first aid kits.

At the same time, significant shortcomings were identified:

27% — no barrier-free access for persons with disabilities;

24% — without a first aid kit;

23% — without drinking water supplies;

14% — without visual cues or navigation;

13% — with insufficient seating capacity.

Inspectors also found that 12% of shelters marked on official maps either do not exist or are not being used for their intended purpose.

"We initiated the removal of such objects from maps so that people would not rely on non-existent protection," Lubinets said in his post.