Car exploded in parking lot of a residential building in Podilskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO
An explosion occurred in the passenger seat of a car painted to look like a military vehicle in a car park near a residential building in Podilskyi district. Relevant services are working at the scene.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.
According to preliminary information, the detonation occurred when the owner approached the car.
The victim suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalisation.
The explosion caused minor damage to several nearby cars.
Currently, investigative teams from the territorial unit and the capital's headquarters, explosives experts, medics and other specialised services are working at the scene.
