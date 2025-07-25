ENG
Grenade explodes in Ternopil apartment building, killing two. PHOTO

An F-1 hand grenade exploded in an apartment in Ternopil on the afternoon of July 25, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, Censor.NET reports.

The explosion occurred on the third floor of an apartment building on Volodymyr Vynnychenko Street.

During the inspection of the apartment, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, identified as a mother, born in 1958, and her son, born in 1985.

Preliminary reports indicate that a live F-1 hand grenade detonated inside the apartment.

Police and other emergency services are working at the scene.

