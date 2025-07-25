4 618 40
Explosion in high-rise building in Saratov, Russia: four dead. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Gas exploded in a high-rise building in Saratov, Russia, causing part of the building to collapse.
This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
According to propagandists, 4 people were killed in the explosion.
