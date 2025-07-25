ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9893 visitors online
News Photo Explosions in Russia
4 618 40

Explosion in high-rise building in Saratov, Russia: four dead. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Gas exploded in a high-rise building in Saratov, Russia, causing part of the building to collapse.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

According to propagandists, 4 people were killed in the explosion.

Watch more: Eight strikes in occupied Donetsk: "Powerful hit in area of Zasiadko mine". VIDEO

Gas explosion in a building in Saratov, Russia
Gas explosion in a building in Saratov, Russia
Gas explosion in a building in Saratov, Russia
Gas explosion in a building in Saratov, Russia
Gas explosion in a building in Saratov, Russia

Author: 

explosion (1582) Russia (12340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 