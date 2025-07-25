5 155 9
Eight strikes in occupied Donetsk: "Powerful hit in area of Zasiadko mine". VIDEO
Explosions and a fire broke out in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, video footage from the occupied city is being posted on social media. The footage shows heavy smoke. The authors of the publication claim that there were eight arrivals at the occupiers' deployment points.
"Donetsk. Kyivskyi district. Now. Eight hits on the occupiers' deployment point and railway infrastructure. All on target," reads the commentary to one of the videos.
