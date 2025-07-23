Resident of occupied Donetsk showed city’s balcony "water supply system": "Thank you, Russia!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a resident of a high-rise building in occupied Donetsk collecting rainwater on his balcony.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a "water supply system" constructed from a plastic bottle and a hose. The device allows rainwater to be drained into a bucket in an "automatic" mode.

"A device for collecting water in Donetsk. The city that hosted Euro 2012 and where Beyoncé and Rihanna performed now lives like this. Thank you, Russia!" reads the commentary to the video.

