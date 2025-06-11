Scheduled water supply in Kherson amid power outage

In Kherson, water will be supplied on a limited schedule following a Russian strike on a critical energy facility.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Due to power outages caused by Russian attacks, water in Kherson will be supplied on a schedule – from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.," the statement reads.

The schedule will remain in effect until emergency repair operations are completed.

Interruptions in water supply are also possible on the upper floors of multi-storey buildings.

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked a key energy facility in Kherson region, resulting in a critical power shortage.

