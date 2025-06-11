Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones: two women wounded

Two people were injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, at about 04:00, Russians attacked the Shumenskyi district, causing an 85-year-old woman to sustain an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. An ambulance crew treated her on the spot.

Also, a woman born in 1960 in Kherson was taken to the hospital, who came under enemy fire in the Korabel neighbourhood at around 06:30. Preliminary, she sustained an explosive injury.

Shelling in Kherson region over the past day

In general, according to the RMA, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Zolota Balka, Vesele, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Monastyrske, Odradokamianka, Romashkove, Sofiivka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery fire and air strikes over the past day.

Thus, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, a garage and private cars.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.