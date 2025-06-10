Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys visits Kherson for first time since de-occupation, accompanied by Sybiha. PHOTOS

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha paid a visit to Kherson and Kherson region.

Sybiha and Budrys announced this on their pages in X.

According to Sybiha, Budrys became the first foreign foreign minister to visit the city after its liberation in the autumn of 2022.

"This is a powerful sign of solidarity with our people in the face of constant Russian terror against Kherson," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

During the visit, the ministers inspected the critical infrastructure facility and visited the underground school and maternity hospital. They also paid tribute to the city's defenders.





During the visit, the foreign ministers spoke with Kherson residents, met with local authorities, discussed priority needs and focused on concrete measures to strengthen international assistance to the city.

"Ruins, destroyed cities, schools, hospitals and broken lives. "Manhunt, intense shelling and drone attacks - hundreds of people killed and thousands wounded. This is the reality that the residents of Kherson are living with today," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

He said that in addition to the Kherson region, they also visited Mykolaiv region along with Sybiha.

"Everywhere we went, we saw inhuman cruelty and crimes of Russian aggression. And this is happening in the 21st century... All those responsible for crimes against humanity must be held accountable and brought to justice. Impunity only leads to even more aggression and cruelty," Budrys stressed.