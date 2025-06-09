Umerov and Lithuanian FM Budrys discuss development of defense-industrial partnership. PHOTO

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys discussed long-term support for Ukraine and the development of defense-industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Umerov posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We outlined our priorities: joint projects in air defense, long-range systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition production. Lithuania has already contributed funding to support Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities. We discussed further expansion of cooperation in the deep strike domain," the defense minister said.

The parties also discussed prospects for joint procurement, production localization, and the use of the SAFE instrument for large-scale industrial projects.

A representative of Ukrainian intelligence briefed the Lithuanian partners on the current security situation.

"Russia is not showing any readiness for a lasting ceasefire — on the contrary, it continues to escalate. That’s why it is crucial to increase sanctions pressure to compel the aggressor to agree to a just peace. I am grateful to Lithuania — its government, parliament, and all its people — for their steadfast support of Ukraine. Together, we are stronger," Umerov added.

