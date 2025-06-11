ENG
Russia strikes energy facility in Kherson region. Prepare for prolonged power outages

Problems with electricity supply are recorded in Kherson region. The Russian Federation strikes at the energy sector

Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in the Kherson region, so the situation with electricity supply is difficult.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation with electricity supply in Kherson region is difficult. Russian troops attacked an important energy facility. Power engineers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and restore electricity to the homes of residents of the region," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, it is currently impossible to predict the duration of the work.

"Residents of the region, I ask you to be understanding and prepare for a long power outage," he added.

