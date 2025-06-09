ENG
Four civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region

Throughout the day on Monday, June 9, Russian forces launched several attacks on Kherson region using artillery and drones. Civilian casualties have been reported as a result of these strikes.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

As of 5:00 p.m., four civilians have been reported injured.

In the morning, in the town of Bilozerka, occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on two men aged 40 and 43 as they were walking down the street. Both suffered concussions and blast injuries.

Later, the settlement came under artillery fire. One shell exploded near a private house, injuring a 34-year-old woman inside.

In addition, a Russian drone targeted a civilian car in Kherson, injuring a 74-year-old man.

Enemy shelling also damaged civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.

