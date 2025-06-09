Russian drone attacks Bilozerka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded

In the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, on the morning of June 9, two local residents were injured in a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, the men aged 40 and 43 were injured. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries, contusions and concussions. Both victims were hospitalized in a medical facility where they are being treated.

