Russian drone attacks Bilozerka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded
In the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, on the morning of June 9, two local residents were injured in a Russian drone attack.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
According to the RMA, the men aged 40 and 43 were injured. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries, contusions and concussions. Both victims were hospitalized in a medical facility where they are being treated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password