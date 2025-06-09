9 118 62
Kamikaze drone lands on shoulder of wounded occupier and blows off his head. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator killed a wounded occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the Russian's death shows that the Ukrainian soldier landed the UAV on the occupier's shoulder. Afterwards, an explosion blew off the invader's head.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
