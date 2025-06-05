Kamikaze drone operator eliminated two occupiers who emerged from woods with single strike. VIDEO

The Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated the occupiers, who had come out of the woods and were walking down the road, with one blow.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Two enemies decided to take a walk in the area of responsibility of the 3rd "Kryla" battalion of the 411th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems "Yastruby" ("Hawks"). They won't be walking around anymore," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: National Guard troops eliminated Russians on electric scooters attempting to approach positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO