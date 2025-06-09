229 0
Russians attack car with drone in Kherson: 74-year-old man wounded
On June 9, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelnyi neighborhood in Kherson.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
According to the RMA, the attack took place around 14:00. The attack injured a 74-year-old man who sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head.
The victim was promptly provided with medical assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password