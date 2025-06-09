ENG
Russians attack car with drone in Kherson: 74-year-old man wounded

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

On June 9, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelnyi neighborhood in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, the attack took place around 14:00. The attack injured a 74-year-old man who sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head.

The victim was promptly provided with medical assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

