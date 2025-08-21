Russian Federation’s army launched combined strike at Ukraine

At dawn, explosions were heard in a number of regions of Ukraine - Russia attacked with missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and local Telegram channels.

Since nightfall, Russian invaders have been using Shahed-type strike UAVs, "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles and cruise missiles against Ukraine.

In the evening, the enemy launched "Shaheds" from several directions. Monitoring channels recorded dozens of drones in Ukrainian airspace, and explosions were heard in a number of regions and in the capital.

At around 2:50 a.m., monitoring channels recorded the take-off of several MiG-31K aircraft, which are carriers of "Kinzhal" missiles. An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

The MiG-31K aircraft launched several Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles from the "Kinzhal" complex. They headed west towards the Rivne region, and soon explosions were heard in the Rivne region.

A few minutes later, the enemy carried out another launch of "Kinzhal" missiles. Explosions were heard again in the Rivne region, and monitoring channels reported that, according to preliminary information, the Russian Armed Forces had used four "Kinzhal" missiles.

At around 03:05, monitoring channels recorded the launch of "Kalibr" missiles from the Black Sea. At around 03:20, the first "Kalibr" cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace from the south.

A few minutes later, OSINT channels recorded the launch of Kh-101 cruise missiles from Russian strategic aircraft. The launches were believed to have taken place from the Saratov region of Russia.

The Air Force reported that the "Kalibrs" were heading for the Vinnytsia region. From there, the missiles moved through the Khmelnytskyi region towards the Ternopil region.

From the Ternopil region, the "Kalibrs" headed for the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

At around 4:40 a.m., monitoring channels reported that the "Kalibrs" had attacked Mukachevo in the Zakarpattia region.

Air defence was operating throughout the night in Kyiv, with no reports of hits.

From 5 a.m., explosions were heard again in Sumy, the suburbs of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv. In Lutsk, the mayor reported at least four drone strikes.

After 5:40 a.m., missiles were detected in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, and later in the Khmelnytskyi region.

At around 6 a.m., the last "shaheds" threatened Kolomyia, Burshtyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Read more: Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)