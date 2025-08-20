907 3
Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force
On the evening of August 20, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of attack drones:
- a group of attack UAVs spotted in Kharkiv region, heading west;
Chernihiv region — threat of enemy UAV use.
