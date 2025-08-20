ENG
News Attack of drones
Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of August 20, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Movement of attack drones:

  • a group of attack UAVs spotted in Kharkiv region, heading west;

  • Chernihiv region — threat of enemy UAV use.

