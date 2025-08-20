Russians launched "shaheds" at Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 19 August, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

Chernihiv region: UAV heading towards Nizhyn.

Enemy strike UAV flying through Zaporizhzhia region towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

UAV from Chernihiv region flying to Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

UAV heading towards Kharkiv.

Update on UAV movement

Odesa region: UAVs heading for Tatarbunary.

Groups of UAVs from Kharkiv region to Poltava region.

Update as of 11:58 p.m.

Odesa region: Izmail under attack.

