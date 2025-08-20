3 959 4
Russians launched "shaheds" at Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 19 August, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Chernihiv region: UAV heading towards Nizhyn.
- Enemy strike UAV flying through Zaporizhzhia region towards Dnipropetrovsk region.
- UAV from Chernihiv region flying to Boryspil district of Kyiv region.
- UAV heading towards Kharkiv.
Update on UAV movement
- Odesa region: UAVs heading for Tatarbunary.
- Groups of UAVs from Kharkiv region to Poltava region.
Update as of 11:58 p.m.
- Odesa region: Izmail under attack.
