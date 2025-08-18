"Shahed" attack on Kharkiv: 7 dead, including two children. Another 20 injured, including 6 children (updated)

On the morning of 18 August, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". A hit was recorded in the Industrial district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

One of the strikes hit a multi-storey residential building. As a result, a fire broke out in two entrances.

"In one, floors two to four are burning, while in the other, the top floor is on fire," Terekhov said.

He also added that the collapse of the ceilings poses a threat that people may be trapped under the rubble.

"According to preliminary information, there is one dead person. Five more people are injured at the moment," Terekhov said at 5:30 a.m.

Later, the number of victims of the morning strike on Kharkiv began to increase.

According to Syniehubov, a 10-year-old boy, a 19-year-old girl, a 46-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were hospitalised by medics. A little later it became known that a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy also needed medical assistance.

As of 5:50 a.m., the number of people injured as a result of the enemy UAV's "arrival" increased to 10, including 4 children. 6 people are currently hospitalised.

Around six in the morning, rescuers unblocked a woman from under the rubble, and doctors are working with her.

Later, the authorities reported that a one-year-old child had been found dead. Ten minutes later, Terekhov reported the third victim

"Unfortunately, the body of another person killed by the enemy 'Shahed' was found. In total, there are three dead, including a small child," the mayor said.

The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv is constantly growing.

"At this moment, doctors are providing assistance to another 6-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman," Syniehubov said at 6:18 a.m.

At 7:52 a.m., Terekhov reported another death:

"Another body of a person killed by an enemy drone at dawn has just been found under the rubble of a house. This brings the death toll to four, including one child."

Later, Syniehubov clarified the number of dead and injured.

"A 16-year-old boy became the fourth victim of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv. The child's body was found under the rubble," he said.

As a result of the Russian attack, as of 8:09 a.m., the number of casualties increased to 18. Another 5 people are currently missing.

"There are already five dead at the site of the enemy's early morning attack on Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote at 8:47 a.m.

As of 9:40 a.m., 20 people have been injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack.

"A 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man sought medical assistance. In total, 6 children were injured as a result of the morning hostile shelling of the Industrial district.

Five people died, 2 of them were children. The fifth victim is a woman, her details are being clarified," said Syniehubov.

At 11:00 a.m., the death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv rose to six.

"A dead person was found on the top floor of the damaged building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," said Syniehubov.

Rescuers pulled the body of another victim of the morning terrorist shelling of Kharkiv from under the rubble.

"The death toll is now seven," said Terekhov.

