Russians strike Kharkiv with ballistic missile, casualties reported, - mayor. PHOTO REPORT (updated)

On the evening of 17 August, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a ballistic missile.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy fired a ballistic missile at a residential apartment building in the Industrial District. There are preliminary reports of casualties. Details are being clarified," he said.

Update

Later, Terekhov clarified that the "arrival" in the Industrial District occurred between high-rise buildings - at least six of them had their windows smashed.

There are currently two victims, one of them is a 13-year-old girl.

As of 11:59 p.m., the number of victims has increased to 8.

As of 01:05 a.m., the number of victims increased to 11.

